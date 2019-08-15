Clear

Clear Lake educators brave the dunk tank for charity

During the city's Thursdays On Main event, the Chamber of Commerce partnered with the district to raise money for Kids and Families In Need.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Teachers and administrators from the Clear Lake Community School district made a big splash on Thursday evening.  They raised money for Kids and Families In Need by subjecting themselves to a dunk tank.

You could buy a few balls and have a chance at seeing middle school Principal Mike Lester or Superintendent Doug Gee get plunged into icy water.

If your throwing arm was a little out of shape, you could give a donation of school supplies instead.

Donations are still being accepted at the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce at 205 Main Avenue.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Warmer weather pattern coming in
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CTK: Northwood-Kensett

Image

CTK: Hayfield Vikings

Image

CTK: Blooming Prairie

Image

Muslim women in leadership

Image

Growing transportation needs

Image

Project lifesaver training

Image

Airport improvements

Image

Families in Need fundraiser

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/15

Image

Annalsie gets arrested

Community Events