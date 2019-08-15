Clear Lake educators brave the dunk tank for charity

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Teachers and administrators from the Clear Lake Community School district made a big splash on Thursday evening. They raised money for Kids and Families In Need by subjecting themselves to a dunk tank.
You could buy a few balls and have a chance at seeing middle school Principal Mike Lester or Superintendent Doug Gee get plunged into icy water.
If your throwing arm was a little out of shape, you could give a donation of school supplies instead.
Donations are still being accepted at the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce at 205 Main Avenue.
