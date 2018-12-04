Clear Lake drug bust produces one guilty plea

MASON CITY, Iowa – One of the people caught in a North Iowa drug bust is pleading guilty.

Joshua Dean Debower, 26 of Clear Lake, entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine-1st offense and has been sentenced to five days in jail and a $315 fine. He must also get a substance abuse evaluation and follow through on all treatment recommendations.



Heather Copas Heather Copas

Debower and Heather Mae Copas, 37 of Clear Lake, were arrested after police searched a home in the 10 block of Plaza Drive on July 13. Officers said they found over 20 grams of meth, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Copas has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver methadone hydrochloride, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Her trial is set to begin on January 8, 2019.