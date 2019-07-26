Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Clear Lake daycare providers charged with child endangerment

Kyle (left) and Peggy McLaughlin Kyle (left) and Peggy McLaughlin

Court documents state boy was bruised and girl suffered a broken leg.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 4:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A couple running an unregistered daycare is facing charges of child endangerment.

Kyle Joseph McLaughlin, 55, is accused of two counts and Peggy Ann McLaughlin, 57, is facing one count. The Clear Lake couple were arrested Thursday and released after posting $5,000 cash bond each.

Kyle McLaughlin is accused of hitting a three-year-old boy in the back hard enough to leave a visible welt or bruise almost seven hours later. Court documents state McLaughlin said he tried to spank the boy across the diaper and must have missed. This incident allegedly happened in December 2016.

Kyle and Peggy McLaughlin are also charged in connection with a 20-month-old girl who suffered a broken leg. The child’s parents say they dropped her off at the McLaughlin’s daycare in August 2017 and when they picked her up later that day, the girl was crying and unable to walk. Court documents state the girl was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a spiral fracture of the right tibia. The Iowa Department of Human Services and Clear Lake police were then notified because of the nature of the injury.

Officers say when they eventually questioned the McLaughlins, Kyle said they had been watching 12 to 13 children the day the girl was injured and did not have any explanation for how it happened. Court documents state Peggy claimed they had been watching six or seven children and the girl may have fallen off an activity center in the basement. Police say neither McLaughlin gave the girl any first aid or sought any medical help.

Authorities say Peggy McLaughlin had run a registered daycare for 22 years until she and Kyle McLaughlin decided in 2015 they did not want to allow unannounced annual inspections of their home. Since then, authorities say they have operated an unregistered daycare that was only legally allowed to have a maximum of five children at any one time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Tracking another chance for storms this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gas Leak in Austin

Image

Water Cycle Game at Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Ride Safety At The Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

4H HORSES AT OLMSTED COUNTY FAIR

Image

Live at the Miracle of Birth Center

Image

Tracking a Warm, Windy, and Humid Friday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: A breezy Friday and a stormy Sunday

Image

Revived man receives heart transplant, second chance at life

Image

Art, culture and race.

Image

Nitrates in your water?

Community Events