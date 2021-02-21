Clear Lake daycare provider sentenced for child endangerment

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who ran an unregistered daycare operation is pleading guilty to a charge of child endangerment.

Peggy McLaughlin, 59 of Clear Lake, was arrested in July 2019 and an investigation into incidents that happened several years before. Authorities say Peggy ran a registered daycare for 22 years until she and her husband Kyle decided in 2015 they would no longer allow unannounced annual inspections. After that, they were only legally allowed to have a maximum of five children at any one time.

Investigators say a 20-month-old girl suffered a broken leg while being cared for by the couple in August 2017 and never got any first aid or medical help. Court documents state the McLaughlins were watching 12 to 13 children the day the girl was injured and could not explain how it happened.

Peggy McLaughlin has now pleaded guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor count of child endangerment. Her next court appearance is set for November 18. Child endangerment charges against Kyle McLaughlin were dismissed after his death in May.