Clear Lake could support Mason City's bid for RAGBRAI stop

City Councilman Bennett Smith wants the city to draft an official letter supporting Mason City's bid.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 10:24 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Back in August, Mason City's city council approved a letter of interest to host an overnight stopover for the RAGBRAI bike rally in 2020.  It looks like Clear Lake could be throwing it's support to its neighbor to the east.

At Monday night's city council meeting, Councilman Bennett Smith suggested the city should draft its own letter showing their support for having Mason City being an overnight stopover.

The last time Mason City was chosen was back in 2014.  Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory will draft a letter of support and the city council will vote on approving the letter during their September 30th meeting.  

