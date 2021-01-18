Clear Lake could get new signs welcoming visitors to town

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's a common sight in communities across the nation, the welcome sign that greets visitors as they drive into town.

The City of Clear Lake wants to make a big investment in some new welcome signs. On Monday night, the city council gave preliminary approval for the project.

The city could purchase four of the signs. Two of them would feature LED screens, which could be used to show messages for upcoming events. One in particular would be located near the SUrf abllroom and feature metal guitars to promote the area.

City Administrator Scott Flory says the new signage would show visitors what kind of a city Clear Lake is.

"The signs that we have in place now are high maintenance and probably circa 1995 kind of signs so they're dated and they don't really reflect the terriffic success that we've had economically," said Flory.

The sign project could run anywhere from about $90,000 to just over $100,000, depending on the resolution used on the LED display screens.