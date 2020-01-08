Clear

Clear Lake city councilman announces bid for Iowa Legislature

Bennett Smith

Bennett Smith, who is an instructor at NIACC, will run as an independent.

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Clear Lake city councilman Bennett Smith announced Wednesday that he is running for the Iowa Legislature.

"As I have explored a potential candidacy over the last several weeks, I have had the opportunity to listen to many people about the legislative issues that are important to them and had the chance to offer some of my views on how we can address those concerns. I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming positive response that my potential candidacy has received and will look forward to offering a vision and concrete proposals for how we can enhance the quality of life for all Iowans as the campaign develops this year. I was very fortunate to have grown up in Clear Lake and have had the opportunity to serve the public on various nonprofit boards and as the second ward city councilman. It is in that same spirit of public service that I now seek the office of state representative," Smith said.

