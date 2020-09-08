Clear Lake city council okays measures related to wellness center

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A big project in Clear Lake is one more step closer to reality. The wellness center, which will be built near the high school and junior high, got more approval from the city council.

It will cost around $11 million to build, most of it funded through the school district's bond referrendum earlier this year.

Now the City has given the okay for their $700,000 share of the project.

While all the bids from local banks were competitive, MBT Bank came in at the lowest interest rate of 0.37%. City Administrator Scott Flory says the city is getting a great deal on a loan that large.

"Around the country, you are not going to see a rate like that ever. you know, that's a once in a generation, maybe once in a couple generations you might see something like that," said Flory.

In 2022, the city will make its first payment on the loan, in the amount of $138,000. It should all be paid off by 2026.

The council also finalized their agreement with the school district. The document outlines the terms of how the wellness center will be shared between the district and the city.