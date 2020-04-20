Clear Lake city council approves measures aimed at coronavirus business relief

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - In downtown, the streets are lined with stores and shops that rely on tourist dollars to survive. With COVID-19 possibly impacting the tourist season, the city council is acting quickly to help them out.

The council unanimously approving several resolutions designed to help small businesses. $10,000 will go to the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce for an advertising campaign, which will help bring shoppers back to stores when they reopen. $100,000 is being earmarked for the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corportation's grant program. Another $30,000 will be used to purchase gift certificates from the chamber and those will given to city employees to reward their hard work during the pandemic. Those gift certificates are only good at local businesses.

Councilman Mike Callanan remarked how this is another way neighbors are helping neighbors.

"It's really encouraging to see the community members step up to do what they can to support these shuttered businesses," said Callanan.

The Hanson Family Foundation will also be donating $15,000 to the Small Business Recovery and Continuity fund, being run by the North Iowa Corridor EDC.