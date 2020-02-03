Clear

Clear Lake chiropractor accused of inappropriately touching a child patient

State regulatory board to hold a hearing in April.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 12:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – A hearing is scheduled about a Clear Lake chiropractor accused of inappropriate touching with a child patient.

The Iowa Board of Chiropractic says the hearing on April 8 in Des Moines will concern charges that Dr. Nicholas McColley of Optimum Health Chiropractic touched the genital area of a male child patient. The Board says it received a complaint on “multiple different occasions” alleging such behavior happened between July 2016 and February 2018. The Board also states it is alleged that there are multiple other victims.

In addition, the notice of hearing and statement of charges filed on January 30 states the Mason City Police Department is investigating this matter. A check of online court records shows no criminal complaint has been filed against McColley.

At the hearing, McColley will be allowed to respond to these charges, present any evidence on his behalf, cross-examine any witnesses, and examine any documents presented at the hearing.

