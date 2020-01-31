Clear Lake chase leads to criminal trial

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A trial is set for a Clear Lake woman accused of leading law enforcement on a dangerous pursuit.

Kari Lorraine Fodor, 35, pleaded not guilty Friday to eluding and OWI. Authorities say Fodor was clocked going 63 in a 25-mile-per-hour zone on South Shore Drive on August 19, 2019. Law enforcement says it tried to pull her over but Fodor kept driving, hitting 72 in a 25-mile-per-hour zone on 8th Street. Fodor is accused of driving over a curb and through a yard before trying to run away.

Her trial is scheduled to begin on April 14.