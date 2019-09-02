Clear
Clear Lake businesses profiting from summer tourism

With so many events and festivals, Clear Lake is a magnet for tourists and local businesses are reaping the benefits.

Sep 2, 2019
Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - As Labor Day signals the end of summer, tourists are a little sad to go home and the businesses are a little sad to see them go.

Kelli Mason, who owns Lake Lifestyle on Main Street says her business boomed over the summer.  She saw sales that were nearly 30% higher than previous years.  Mason recently expanded her store into the neighboring building.  

All hope is not lost with summer's bowing out.  Mason says sales are also strong in the fall, and especially around Christmas time.

Several other businesses on Main Street also said summer was kind to them as well and they saw an increase in business.  

