Clear Lake business damaged in early-morning fire

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Clear Lake business suffered around $25,000 in damage after an early-morning fire.
The Clear Lake Fire Department was dispatched to Lake Towing at 609 N. 40th St. at 5:38 a.m.
The fire was discovered by the business owner when he returned to the shop after plowing snow.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic space with some damage to rafters, steel siding and the roof.
No cause has been released and no injuries were reported.
