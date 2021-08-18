Clear Lake bicyclist hit by truck and killed Wednesday

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The State Patrol says a bicyclist has been hit and killed in Cerro Gordo County.

It happened around 11:15 am Wednesday south of the intersection of 27th Street and Grouse Avenue. The Iowa State Patrol says a 58-year-old bicyclist from Clear Lake was riding south on Grouse Avenue and was hit by the southbound pickup truck driven by Carroll L. Etchen, 94 of Clear Lake.

The crash report says the collision happened in the right-hand lane and resulted in fatal injuries to the bicyclist. The name of the bicyclist has not been released.

Clear Lake police and fire, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, and Lake Towing assisted at the scene.