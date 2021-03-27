Clear Lake anticipating strong visitor count during upcoming travel season

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A spring day often gets us thinking about summer. That raises the question...will throngs of people descend on Clear Lake this summer season?

Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce's director of tourism Libbey Hohn is optimistic about the upcoming summer. Despite the lake being well utilized, visitor count was down about 20% in 2020, a setback from record-breaking numbers the previous two years. Now in 2021, she predicts turnout could go back up to pre-pandemic levels this year. She points to increased vaccinations and more information being known about the coronavirus.

As more people are looking for ways to shake off cabin fever, she notes of a high interest in many outdoor activities the area has to offer.

"People are planning their vacations with us in mind. We are very fortunate to have great attractions that are able to distanced, tons of outdoor activities."

Because of that strong desire to travel again, Hohn expects a ripple effect across neighboring communities, particularly when it comes to lodging.

"When we have big events, we get a ripple effect throughout all of North Iowa. Even people going into Southern Minnesota and down south as far as Williams and Des moines trying to find a space."

If you plan to book a vacation to Clear Lake, Hohn advises people to plan far in advance.

Ahead of the start of tourism, the Chamber has revealed the official cover of the 2021 Visitor's Guide that will be posted at visitor's centers all across Iowa. To view the cover, click here.