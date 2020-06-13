Clear Lake and Mason City to join forces for fireworks show

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Mason City and Clear Lake may be teaming up for Independence Day fireworks this July.

Clear Lake normally holds a massive fireworks display over the lake as part of its July 4th festivities but cancelled all events for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Exchange Club of Mason City generally holds a fireworks show at the high school on July 3, but are moving the event to the North Iowa Fairgrounds so there will be more room for people to practice social distancing.

However, the Exchange Club says the change in location will require larger fireworks and their normal fundraising had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Now the Clear Lake City Council will vote on Monday to donate money to the patriotic celebration and the City Council in Mason City will vote Tuesday on doing the same.

Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett sent a memo to council members stating “This joint North Iowa event will ensure the region is able to continue to enjoy fireworks during the challenges of the pandemic.”