Clear Lake alum goes from the dirt tracks of north Iowa to helping team win Indy 500

Jeremy Baker began working on cars at the dirt tracks of north Iowa.
His stage last weekend was just a tad bigger. Baker, a Clear Lake alum, was the tire changer Sunday for Team Penske and Simon Pagenaud.
Pagenaud used a pass in the final laps of the race to help Team Penske claim the most prestigious race in the world.
Baker is a mechanic/outside rear tire changer for the team, and he spoke to KIMT about his experience.
Click on the video tab for more.
