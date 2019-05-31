Clear

Clear Lake alum goes from the dirt tracks of north Iowa to helping team win Indy 500

Jeremy Baker was a tire changer for Team Penske's Indy 500 championship car.

Jeremy Baker began working on cars at the dirt tracks of north Iowa.

His stage last weekend was just a tad bigger. Baker, a Clear Lake alum, was the tire changer Sunday for Team Penske and Simon Pagenaud.

Pagenaud used a pass in the final laps of the race to help Team Penske claim the most prestigious race in the world.

Baker is a mechanic/outside rear tire changer for the team, and he spoke to KIMT about his experience.

