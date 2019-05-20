Clear Lake Splash Pad Project Revealed

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- Clear Lake residents are getting their first look at the city’s splash pad expansion project.
City leaders have been planning the project of the last several months. It would include an expanded splash pad area, more shade for visitors to get out of the sun and a new restroom area.
The whole project would come with a price tag over a million dollars but city leaders say this will give them an opportunity to make fixes they would have to make in the near future as well as new amenities.
“The infrastructure needs to be repaired,” said Mayor Nelson Crabb. “This would also fill a greater want that we have for this area. We’ll have to take a look at it over the next few years and see how it plays out.”
Mayor Crabb explained the original splash pad area was put in to revitalize the beach and take advantage of lake access.
