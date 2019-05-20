Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Clear Lake Splash Pad Project Revealed

Clear Lake Splash Pad Project Revealed

Posted: May. 20, 2019 9:29 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- Clear Lake residents are getting their first look at the city’s splash pad expansion project.
City leaders have been planning the project of the last several months. It would include an expanded splash pad area, more shade for visitors to get out of the sun and a new restroom area.
The whole project would come with a price tag over a million dollars but city leaders say this will give them an opportunity to make fixes they would have to make in the near future as well as new amenities.
“The infrastructure needs to be repaired,” said Mayor Nelson Crabb. “This would also fill a greater want that we have for this area. We’ll have to take a look at it over the next few years and see how it plays out.”
Mayor Crabb explained the original splash pad area was put in to revitalize the beach and take advantage of lake access.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' Monday Forecast 5/20

Image

Donations Helping Women's Health Pavilion

Image

Partial Roof Collapse at Mohawk Square

Image

'Butt Kickers' pick up cigarette butts in Rochester

Image

Officers rescue ducklings caught inside drain

Image

Manly Skate Park closed

Image

Kid's Cup Donations help pediatric patients

Image

Exhibit tells story of artist's struggles with mental health

Image

Impact of the Kid's Cup Golf Tournament

Image

Turtle Creek flood mitigation plan

Community Events