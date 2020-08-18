Clear Lake Schools awarded money through STEM BEST Program

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A North Iowa school district is being noted by Governor Reynolds' STEM Advisory Council for encouraging students to get into in-demand career fields.

Clear Lake Schools is one of 12 districts in Iowa that are being awarded funding through the STEM BEST (which stands for Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) program. The program provides support for school-business partnerships that bring teachers and industry professionals together to design a dynamic curriculum connected to future careers, such as welding. The 12 new or expanded partnerships will receive up to $25,000 each, and the awards can be used for curriculum development and coordination, educator training and development in workplace-classroom integration and preparing the work-based learning environment.

At Clear Lake Schools, the district implemented Project Lead the Way at Clear Creek Elementary, as well as a computer science program at the middle school.

Superintendent Doug Gee knows how important it is to provide these opportunities to students.

"We have kids from all walks of life, and they have different things they enjoy doing. It's my job to make those connections with people in the community to try and provide those opportunities for our kids."

District innovation specialist Emily Hill recounts the story of a student who got involved in the hands-on learning style of STEM initially in preschool, then in Kindergarten, and it stuck with him.

"Last year, I would see him in Kindergarten, and he said, 'Mrs. Hill, I'm going to be a scientist, remember?' The things that they hold on to, it's really fun to see how the students develop."

Two new modules will be launched at the middle school this year. On the high school level, a new Biomed program will be introduced, along with the expansion of the computer science program.

75 new and expanded STEM BEST programs involving around 8,500 students have been awarded statewide.