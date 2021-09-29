Clear Lake Public Library celebrating 'Banned Books Week'

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - In some libraries, books like The Color Purple, Nineteen Minutes, The Hate U Give, and even The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn may not be in stock because of their respective subject matter.

Tracy Smith remembers when she was younger and her library denied her permission to check out a copy of To Kill a Mockingbird. It didn't sit well with her parents.

"They signed a paper and said, 'she's allowed to read anything she wants.' It was like a seminal work."

This week, the Clear Lake Public Library is participating in the annual Banned Books Week. The goal of this nationwide movement is to highlight the value of free and open access to information. A special section of the library is dedicated to genres spanning the gamut from religion and race to LGBTQ+ issues, fiction and non-fiction, and with audiences ranging from children's to adults.

Librarian Brianna Sholly organized the collection, and says these books, while controversial, can serve as valuable teaching tools, and introduce different viewpoints and topics we may not be familiar with.

"In our current society, we spend so much time moving around, interacting with other people. It's a matter of time until we have the real life version of all these things. I think it's a good idea to be broad in your reading, so that you're exposed to some of that before encountering it."

Smith agrees.

"We need those books showing diversity, if we can't show it in your community."

If you're not able to make it to the library this week to check out the books, don't worry. All of the books will remain available long after Banned Books Week concludes.

Banned Books Week launched in 1982, as a response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries.