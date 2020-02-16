Clear Lake Police asking for public's help in locating missing teen

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Officers posted on Facebook that Isabellah Kelly, 16, was last seen Friday, Feb. 14 outside of Clear Lake High School around 9:30 a.m.
They do not suspect foul play.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Clear Lake Police at (641) 357-2186.
