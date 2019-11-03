Clear

Clear Lake Police asking for public's help in identifying person of interest

If you have any information, you're asked to contact police.

Posted: Nov 3, 2019 6:13 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Clear Lake Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact them by phone at 641-357-2186, email at police@cityofclearlake.org, or through Facebook messenger.

