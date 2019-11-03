Clear Lake Police asking for public's help in identifying person of interest

Photo Gallery 1 Images
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Clear Lake Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact them by phone at 641-357-2186, email at police@cityofclearlake.org, or through Facebook messenger.
