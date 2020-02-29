CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Police assisted firefighters Saturday night after what authorities are calling a "car/house fire."
It happened on First Avenue North.
According to Clear Lake Police, no injuries were reported.
Related Content
- Clear Lake Police and Fire respond to 'car/house fire'
- Authorities respond to house fire in Clear Lake
- Tractor fire in Clear Lake
- Clear Lake house fire causes $200,000 in damage
- Condo fire in Clear Lake Monday night
- Clear Lake fire department gets underwater drone
- Clear Lake Fire Department recruiting volunteers
- Mobile home fire in Clear Lake
- Clear Lake Fire Department wants to clear confusion over fundraiser
- Clear Lake 9/11 Ceremony
Scroll for more content...