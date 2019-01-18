Clear
Clear Lake Police and Chamber of Commerce host active shooter education

Learning vital life-saving information during an active shooter situation

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 9:19 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The numbers are alarming: according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2016, 500 people were killed in workplace shootings in the United States.

That's why the Clear Lake Police Department, in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce, held an informational session to the public Friday morning at City Hall about what to do during an active shooter situation.

Karo Brattrud has a similar informational session that involved simulating real-life situations at NIACC.

"It was still very scary going through it, even though it wasn't real. And it really made you think about what to do in a situation like that instead of being a sitting duck."

She attended today's course to see what's changed since then, and learned that the older method of a simple lockdown has evolved. In addition, she advocates those who haven't attended a course to do so.

"You don't lock down anymore. You want to run, if you can, hide if you can't, and bar the door and protect yourself as much as you can and help your coworkers if you can."

Participants also learned about behavioral patterns that could be a sign beforehand.

Snow will end overnight but bitter cold moves in behind it.
