Clear Lake Planning & Zoning approves plat for Courtway Park

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It was a quick meeting. The only item on the agenda was the Courtway Park subdivision. Commissioners discussed a few odds and ends with the proposal, including water retention basins and signage.

Arnie Prohaska, who is the chairman of Clear Lake's planning and zoning commission said, "We think the development is going to be good for Clear Lake. It served it's purpose, what was out there before, but it will give us a lot more expansion room for the city."

The city is working briskly on completing North 32nd Street, which is getting close to being paved. As soon as the road is finished, Old Dominion Freight Lines will begin constructio on its facility at the north end of the development.

"The owner really wants to move on this fast, which I can understand, because in Iowa, we know what happens come late fall. So they want to do a lot of construction now, and the road of course has to be finished before you can get a lot done there," said Prohaska.

The biggest question on everyone's mind is the hotel and convention center that could be built as part of Courtway Park.

"We like to think it's going to happen, and we think it will, but there's a lot of details to be worked out there," he said.

The next step is for the city council to approve the final plat. That will happen in their meeting on Tuesday, the 18th.