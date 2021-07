CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Clear Lake Police Department is asking for help after its Our Main Street USA sign was damaged over the 4th of July weekend.

Police said it happened early on Saturday, July 3. They are hoping to speak with a passenger who was in a white Lincoln SUV.

"If you have any information, please call us at 641-357-2186, email police@cityofclearlake.org, or message us on FB. You may remain anonymous," police said on social media.