Clear Lake High School honors those who have served

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It may no longer be Veterans Day according to the calendar, but it's OK; every day is a great one to thank the brave men and women who defend our nation.

And despite not having a large, formal ceremony with the public, the Clear Lake High School held a very touching recognition of those who have sacrificed so much for our country.

Stories from the front lines, including those of Clear Lake alumni, were shared during Friday's small assembly, as well as a performance of Dire Straits' "Brothers in Arms". Only a small number of students were on hand, while others enjoyed watching it through a Facebook Live stream.

During the ceremony, Senior Caleb Cavett, who enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and will be going to basic training next summer, was recognized for his commitment to the service. He believes ceremonies like this could inspire others to serve.

"I think it gets overlooked a lot more recently with everything going on, where it should be eye opening. It should be like, 'man, they're sacrificing their lives potentially to serve our country and protect us.'"

His grandfather also served in the Air Force, and Cavett plans to serve a full 20 years in the service.

"It's a cool experience that I'll be able to share for the rest of my life."

High school employee Tim Miller served in the Marine Corps for 8 years from 1991-1999, retiring as a Corporal. He got the inspiration to join from his cousin, who also enlisted in the Corps.

"One time he came home on leave, and he showed up in his Blues. Right then and there, that motivated me to do something like he did.

"When you serve, you develop a different family and friends. I developed life-long friends, and to this day, we keep in contact and we do reunions where we get together and reminisce about our time together."

And if he is called to serve again, he wouldn't hesitate.

"It makes me very proud that I contributed, especially to the school system. And right now, through this pandemic, get out there and teach these kids a bit of what the service does for you, and hopefully it gets them motivated to serve like I did."

For those that missed the event, the live stream can be found here.