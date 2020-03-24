Clear Lake High School Band plays together virtually

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The coronavirus outbreak isn't stopping the band at Clear Lake High School from coming together virtually.
The students played warm-ups together over video chat.
Band Director Holly Prier tells KIMT News 3 it was a way for the students to interact.
She was still able to offer instruction and says everyone enjoyed being connected the best way they could right now.
