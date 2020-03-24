Clear
Clear Lake High School Band plays together virtually

The students played warm-ups together over video chat.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 6:00 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 6:29 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The coronavirus outbreak isn't stopping the band at Clear Lake High School from coming together virtually.

Band Director Holly Prier tells KIMT News 3 it was a way for the students to interact.

She was still able to offer instruction and says everyone enjoyed being connected the best way they could right now.

