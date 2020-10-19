Clear Lake, Hampton get money for coronavirus apprentice programs

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two North Iowa agencies are sharing in $6.6 million in Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn grants.

Governor Reynolds announce Monday that $6,626,852 was awarded to 72 groups around the state to fund projects that support the creation and expansion of short-term training programs and support services resulting in industry-recognized credentials.

“Iowa is a leader in Registered Apprenticeship programs and by leveraging additional federal resources, we are offering new opportunities to those affected by COVID19,” says Governor Reynolds. “The Earn and Learn grant program looks to support innovative solutions and expansive pilot projects that help Iowans acquire the necessary skills for a successful career path. We will continue to partner with the private, public, and non-profit sectors to help those who have lost their jobs or careers because of the pandemic.”

The North Iowa grant recipients are:

Clear Lake High School – In partnership with Dean Snyder Construction, Clear Lake High School will create a Registered Apprenticeship Program in Carpentry with an initial goal of enrolling 1 – 3 Registered Apprentices. Award: $50,000

La Luz Hispana, Hampton – La Luz Hispana and their partners will create a new Registered Apprenticeship Program for Office Managers will be the result of this grant. Award: $21,523.44

“Programs funded by these grants will provide an “earn and learn” model for participants, who can earn wages as they work toward credentials in high-demand careers,” says Director BethTownsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “We hope the Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn Grants will create projects to address the workforce barriers Iowans face in recovering from the pandemic and provide critical workforce support. The projects will target Iowans whose jobs have been affected by the pandemic and get them back to work in exciting new careers.”