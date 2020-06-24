Clear Lake Halloween attraction eyeing possible July opening

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Normally, summer attractions like amusement parks and pools would be filled to the brim with smiling faces. But many across the country are still shuttered due to coronavirus concerns.

And while we're still a few months away from Halloween, just imagine meeting face to face with zombies, in July. That may soon be a reality.

Bob Sherman has been the operator of The Nightmare-Haunted Hike for the last 15 years, and added paintballing zombies to the course about 5 years ago. He's looking to open up part of the attraction by allowing guests to paintball zombies during the month of July, in the hopes that visitors can shake off some stress and have fun.

While no official announcement has been made yet in regards to opening, Sherman is wanting to give peace of mind to visitors when they do open, such as cleaning paintball guns in between uses.

"This is a small surface, we can wipe them down between shooters. There's very little contact person to person, and what little there is, we wipe them the guns down and the triggers and the stock. It shouldn't be a problem at all."

Though this is not the first time Sherman has opened up the park in July, it's usually opened for one day only. However, Sherman is working to enhance the attraction to allow it to remain open during the rest of the summer, including the addition of new features and buildings.

"In the summertime, there's lights out 10:00 almost, 9:30. We're working on higher detail so things can be appreciate in the daylight and not just out in the dark."

In addition, Sherman is also reinforcing precautions the attraction already has in place; during their main operating season in October, small groups are sent through about a minute apart from each other that follows social distancing guidelines, as well as a 'no touch' policy, where a costumed volunteer on the hike is not allowed to touch a guest, and vice versa.

For more information, click here for The Nightmare-Haunted Hike Facebook page.