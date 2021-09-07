Clear Lake Fire Department to host a program honoring 9/11 victims and heroes

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A piece of steel from the World Trade Center rests right in North Iowa, giving the midwest a place to go to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001 during the terror attacks.

It's on display outside of the Clear Like Fire Department and it serves as a constant visual reminder of the heroic actions made by first responders to help save lives.

"We've had people from states away just take a minute and reflect," said Captain Tom Hartwig with the Clear Lake Fire Department.

The steel beam memorial has been in place at the corner of 2nd Avenue and 8th Street since 2011, when eleven Clear Lake fire members brought it from New York City back to north Iowa. It's been giving people pause ever since.

"People stop by and oftentimes people sit on the benches or they're physically touching it. Placing their hands on it and shutting their eyes and reminiscing about that day. So they feel it, here," Hartwig said.

Todd Wendel lives across the street from it.

"We see a lot of people that stop by there continuously, from all over, " he said. "It's very nice to have it out here. The fire station and the tribute is a great asset to Clear Lake."

This Saturday, you're invited to a special memorial hosted by the Clear Lake Fire Department on the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

"We want to keep the story alive. It was a big event for those of us that lived that day," Hartwig said. "We're inviting police, fire, and EMS to join us that day and take part in a somber remembrance of what happened on 9/11."

The event called, "Never Forget - 20 Years Later" starts at 2 P.M. on Saturday, September 11th with food trucks, kids activities and more. At 5:30 P.M. is when the Memorial Service will begin, followed by remarks from Joe Trujillo who will share his experience serving with the FDNY on that fateful day.

The event will end with an emergency vehicle processional going around the lake.

"To have this piece of steel here and the 20th anniversary, it's going to be something special for everybody," said Hartwig.

"Never Forget - 20 Years Later" is free for all to attend.