Clear Lake Fire Department recruiting volunteers

The department held an information meeting on Thursday night to talk about what the job entails.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 10:48 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Clear Lake has a burning desire to get a few more good men and women onto the fire department.

Earlier tonight, they invited the public down to the fire hall to learn more about what it takes to be a volunteer firefighter for the city.

Qualified applicants get at least 24 hours of state-mandated training per year, plus a small stipend for uniforms and travel.
Captain Tom Hartwig of the Clear Lake Fire Department says becoming a firefighter means being a part of a close family.

“We've noticed that when you go to other fire departments, whether it's big city New York or whatever still. You say you're a firefighter, you're brought under that wing and you're under that umbrella as a firefighter, so we build that brotherhood and sisterhood,” Said Captain Hartwig.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter for Clear Lake, you can see the application here.

