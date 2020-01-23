CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Clear Lake has a burning desire to get a few more good men and women onto the fire department.
Earlier tonight, they invited the public down to the fire hall to learn more about what it takes to be a volunteer firefighter for the city.
Qualified applicants get at least 24 hours of state-mandated training per year, plus a small stipend for uniforms and travel.
Captain Tom Hartwig of the Clear Lake Fire Department says becoming a firefighter means being a part of a close family.
“We've noticed that when you go to other fire departments, whether it's big city New York or whatever still. You say you're a firefighter, you're brought under that wing and you're under that umbrella as a firefighter, so we build that brotherhood and sisterhood,” Said Captain Hartwig.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter for Clear Lake, you can see the application here.
Related Content
- Clear Lake Fire Department recruiting volunteers
- Clear Lake fire department gets underwater drone
- Clear Lake Fire Department wants to clear confusion over fundraiser
- Tractor fire in Clear Lake
- Clear Lake 9/11 Ceremony
- Recruiting volunteers for the new warming center
- Mobile home fire in Clear Lake
- Condo fire in Clear Lake Monday night
- SAW: Clear Lake's Gretchen Jones
- Clear Lake officially ice free