Clear Lake Fire Department recruiting volunteers

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Clear Lake has a burning desire to get a few more good men and women onto the fire department.

Earlier tonight, they invited the public down to the fire hall to learn more about what it takes to be a volunteer firefighter for the city.

Qualified applicants get at least 24 hours of state-mandated training per year, plus a small stipend for uniforms and travel.

Captain Tom Hartwig of the Clear Lake Fire Department says becoming a firefighter means being a part of a close family.

“We've noticed that when you go to other fire departments, whether it's big city New York or whatever still. You say you're a firefighter, you're brought under that wing and you're under that umbrella as a firefighter, so we build that brotherhood and sisterhood,” Said Captain Hartwig.

