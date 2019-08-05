Clear Lake Evening Lions Club gains international recognition

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's a Clear Lake tradition that people look forward to every year: the Hamburger and Sweet Corn Feed put on by the Evening Lions Club.

Lisa Prochaska has been a part of the Lions Club since she lived in Iowa City.

"I work for a bank, and they like you to help out with service organizations, so I was asked to join the Lions Club."

And it's still something she enjoys, including the fundraisers.

"We do kids site screenings, where we screen kids until they're in kindergarten."

And the community outreach.

"We do the Surf Ballroom for popcorn. We do the Winter Dance Party, where we serve meals and we do popcorn for that. And we have a tent team that puts up tents for a fundraiser also."

It's the club's work in fundraising, community outreach, and increasing membership that has caught the attention of Lions Club International. Joan Cary is the assistant editor of the Lion Magazine, which is based at the club's international headquarters in Chicago, and is working on a story about the club's efforts, which will be soon be seen by people across the world. Even so, they're still looking to increase members on a local level, and have them become part of a growing organization.

"Lions are the world's largest service organization. We are in 200 countries and we have 1.4 million members."

"It's a great thing to have service as part of your routine. Doesn't have to be one big event, helping others. It's all about incorporating the part of helping someone else."

And if you're looking to join, you're in good company.

"All generations, from young to very old. Men and women."

The Evening Lions meet on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Clear Lake VFW Hall. So far, the Evening Lions have over 30 members.