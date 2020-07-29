Clear Lake Community School District votes on return to learn plan

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Clear Lake Community School District has now settled on a 'Return to Learn' plan.

On Wednesday night, the school board voted to start in-person learning on August 24th.

For parents who are worried about their kids heading back to the classroom, a survey will be sent out to request online learning.

Superintendent Doug Gee says keeping students out of school would be worse for their future than the immediate threat of the coronavirus.

"I really, truly believe we need to get our kids back in school. I think we're getting at a point where not having kids back in school, educationally, socially, emotionally, what are going to be the long term effects of that?" said Gee.

He also said the district will purchase two masks for each student and staff member.