Clear Lake City Council moves ahead with two economic development projects

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The City Council moved forward Monday night on two big economic development projects in Clear Lake.

The Council set an October 4 public hearing on incentives for a warehouse project that would transform the former Five Star Cooperative Building on Main Avenue into a dry goods warehouse that would be leased to Greenlee Corrugated Solutions. The project would add a projected $1.5 million in value to the building and result in the hiring of six to 10 employees.

Greenlee Corrugated Solutions provides corrugated packaging for large scale companies. Clear Lake would grant the project property tax exemptions and offsets for storm sewer improvements.

The City Council also approved an additional incentive for a 47,000 square foot commercial and retail development in the Willow Creek Urban Renewal Area. Construction on the $8 million project is expected to begin in April 2022 and conclude by August 2023. The Council voted for an additional $200,000 offset for water and storm sewer improvements.

In addition, the Council also voted Monday to approve plans for an application to the National Register of Historic Places for the Clear Lake Seawall. The application would be part of a rehabilitation project for the Seawall, which was originally built in the 1930s.