Clear Lake City Council gives final approval for hotel and conference center

The council voted 5-0 to approve the final development plans.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 10:25 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's official.  Clear Lake will be getting a new hotel and conference center with a restaurant.  Tonight the city council voted to approve the deal with WillowStream LLC, the developers of the project.  

The city council also announced the type of hotel that will be built.  Grand Stay, a Midwest based chain, will be coming to the Courtway Park development along with Jethro's BBQ, a popular Des Moines eatery.

The CEO of Grand Stay was on hand to address the city council, talking about his optimism for the project.  A representative from the developer also gave his encouragement to the project.

The agreement is quite lengthy, but calls for the city to provide a nearly $4 million forgivable loan to the developer.  Construction on the project is expected to begin some time in November.

Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb says it was quite a feat to put together this development over such a short time and that it took teamwork between the city and the developer to get it done.

