Clear Lake City Council give initial approval to zoning change for former school

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The City Council has taken another step toward a new life for the old Sunset Elementary School.

The owner of the property at 408 Mars Hill Drive has requested it be rezoned to RS-8 (Medium-Density Single-Family Residential) to allow a private Christian school to expand its operations into the building.

Clear Lake Classical is currently holding classes in the Evangelical Free Church on Highway 18 and rented space from the Clear Lake E-Free Church. The Sunset School building has been empty since 2019 after being sold to a private developer.

The Clear Lake Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zoning change and the City Council unanimously approved the first reading of the change at Monday night’s meeting. It must be approved two more times to become official.