Clear Lake City Council gets back to business after holidays

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Mayor Nelson Crabb is looking forward to a new decade in Clear Lake.

"It’s always exciting to begin a new year and especially a whole new decade. Here we are, 2020 it's kind of hard to believe we've come through the last decade so fast."

Tonight the city council was moving forward with a host of projects. Councilman Bennett Smith says the city has always been forward thinking about its future.

"It seems like we're constantly improving things here in clear lake. Whether it's the splash pad, the dock, Main Avenue and I think that's a very important and proactive kind of approach to maintaining a community and sustaining it and having a potential for growth,” said Smith.

Phase two of the city beach enhancement project will go forward, with a contract being awarded to Peterson Construction. Work will wrap up in June. The dock on Main Avenue is going to be replaced. Director of Clear Lake Parks and Recreation, Randy Miller, says it will bring the waterfront together.

"I think this is going to be a really unique project for clear lake. We’ve got an opportunity to add on to some of the improvements that we made in the last five, ten years down there, from the seawall improvement projects, the splash pad and now I think aesthetically this dock is going to look fantastic."

The council also gave the green light to a preliminary proposal to improve east Main Avenue from 14th Street to 20th Street. Mayor Crabb sees his city moving in the right direction.

"it's all put together to develop a community that's vital and growing and shall we say alive, now 12 months out of the year," said Crabb.