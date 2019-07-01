Clear Lake City Council approves land plat for I-35 development

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Development on the old site of Andrews Prestressed Concrete is one step closer to becoming a reality. Last night, the city council voted to approve a preliminary plat for the land on Highway 122 and I-35.

The property will be developed into 11 different lots. We already know that Old Dominion Trucking will be building a facility on the northernmost lot, which is zoned for light industrial. Construction on the trucking facility will begin in August.

Clear Lake has been working on infrastructure under North 32nd Street to prepare for the development.

City leaders are keeping quiet on what will be built on the commercial portion of Courtway Park. They have hinted that a hotel and convention center with a restaurant may be part of those development plans. According to city councilman Bennett Smith, other developers are interested in the other lots in the area, but he wouldn't give specific details.