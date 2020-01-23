Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Clear Lake City Council approves issuance of bonds for wellness center project

This week, council approved the issuance of $700,000 in General Obligation Bonds that will pay for the project

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 1:23 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - An effort to bring a wellness center to town is reaching another mileston.

Last month, the City signed a letter of intent to work with the Clear Lake School District on the development of the center, which will be built next to the middle and high schools, and will include hardwood and multi-purpose courts, tracks, and a fitness area, along with other features. 

This week, Council approved the issuance of $700,000 in General Obligation Bonds for the project.

Carolyn Thada lives the near proposed site, and still has questions she would like to see answered.

"The public's ability to be able to use the facility, how it's going to be maintained, and the cost of maintaining it, things like that."

And she's not the only person that's wanting to learn more.

"Clear Lake has a lot of things going on right now. This is just one more thing. I think we need more information about it."

An informational meeting on the project is slated for next Wednesday at the Middle School.

Voters will decide on that referendum on March 3rd.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Snow showers and mild temps for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Taylor DeFrang from Dover-Eyota

Image

Twins Winter Caravan stops in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/22

Image

One-on-one with Joe Biden

Image

Biden talks foreign policy

Image

The future of Rochester Public Library

Image

Ramp 6: What's next?

Image

City Salaries going up

Image

Liquor license fees going up

Image

Rough roads in North Iowa

Community Events