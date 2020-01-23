Clear Lake City Council approves issuance of bonds for wellness center project

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - An effort to bring a wellness center to town is reaching another mileston.

Last month, the City signed a letter of intent to work with the Clear Lake School District on the development of the center, which will be built next to the middle and high schools, and will include hardwood and multi-purpose courts, tracks, and a fitness area, along with other features.

This week, Council approved the issuance of $700,000 in General Obligation Bonds for the project.

Carolyn Thada lives the near proposed site, and still has questions she would like to see answered.

"The public's ability to be able to use the facility, how it's going to be maintained, and the cost of maintaining it, things like that."

And she's not the only person that's wanting to learn more.

"Clear Lake has a lot of things going on right now. This is just one more thing. I think we need more information about it."

An informational meeting on the project is slated for next Wednesday at the Middle School.

Voters will decide on that referendum on March 3rd.