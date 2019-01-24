CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The best of the best in Clear Lake are honored Thursday.
The Chamber of Commerce held its annual award presentation and luncheon at the Best Western Holiday Lodge.
The 2018 award winners are:
- North Iowa Service Award – Mark Holt, Entrepreneur
- Education Partner of the Year – Mallory Huffman, Surf Ballroom & Museum
- Larry Luker Volunteer of the Year – Kelly Steenhard, Dean Snyder Construction Co.
- Business of the Year - Lake Theater
- First mate of the Year - Alice Hanley, Alpha Media
The annual meeting was originally scheduled for Tuesday was moved to Thursday because of the possible winter storm earlier in the week.
Related Content
- Clear Lake Chamber recognizes award winners
- Clear Lake Chamber announces annual awards
- Winners announced from Clear Lake Harvest Festival
- Clear Lake 9/11 Ceremony
- Compassion Award goes to Clear Lake health coach
- Mason City Chamber wins regional award
- Mason City Chamber hands out annual awards
- SAW: Clear Lake's Gretchen Jones
- Clear Lake officially ice free
- SAW: Clear Lake Boys Golf
Scroll for more content...