Clear Lake Chamber recognizes award winners

Holds annual luncheon Thursday.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 3:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The best of the best in Clear Lake are honored Thursday.

The Chamber of Commerce held its annual award presentation and luncheon at the Best Western Holiday Lodge.

The 2018 award winners are:
- North Iowa Service Award – Mark Holt, Entrepreneur
- Education Partner of the Year – Mallory Huffman, Surf Ballroom & Museum
- Larry Luker Volunteer of the Year – Kelly Steenhard, Dean Snyder Construction Co.
- Business of the Year - Lake Theater
- First mate of the Year - Alice Hanley, Alpha Media

The annual meeting was originally scheduled for Tuesday was moved to Thursday because of the possible winter storm earlier in the week.

