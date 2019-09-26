Clear

Clear Lake Chamber presents lecture on vacation rentals

An Oklahoma couple who have become experts at renting out their home on Airbnb talk about their experiences.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 8:48 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Have you ever wanted to make a little extra money renting your home on sites like VRBO or Airbnb?  This evening in Clear Lake, Steve and Ann Teget talked about their experiences renting their home out on Airbnb. 

The seminar touched on tips for keeping your home ready for guests, like having a housekeeper, or even making sure there's enough USB ports for people to charge their phones.  The couple says they travel a lot and use their experiences to make their vacation rental even better for guests.  They also went over how to use social media to promote your vacation rental and even going so far as hiring a travel blogger to stay at your home and have them rate their experience.  

Clear Lake rental gurus Austin and Jessica Wood own several properties in town.  The couple says they picked up a lot of great tips for their rental homes, like putting together a guest information book that has addresses to local restaurants and even emergency information for travelers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Changes are coming with rain in the morning on Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Lake City Tornado Damage

Image

Mayo Clinic - Google partnership

Image

Dealing with Farm Stress

Image

Youth Mental Health First Aid

Image

High-Speed Chase Spans 2 States

Image

Facial Transplant Recipient Talks Mental Health

Image

Two Discovery Square

Image

Transit Circulator

Image

Stomping Out Childhood Cancer

Community Events