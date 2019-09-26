Clear Lake Chamber presents lecture on vacation rentals

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Have you ever wanted to make a little extra money renting your home on sites like VRBO or Airbnb? This evening in Clear Lake, Steve and Ann Teget talked about their experiences renting their home out on Airbnb.

The seminar touched on tips for keeping your home ready for guests, like having a housekeeper, or even making sure there's enough USB ports for people to charge their phones. The couple says they travel a lot and use their experiences to make their vacation rental even better for guests. They also went over how to use social media to promote your vacation rental and even going so far as hiring a travel blogger to stay at your home and have them rate their experience.

Clear Lake rental gurus Austin and Jessica Wood own several properties in town. The couple says they picked up a lot of great tips for their rental homes, like putting together a guest information book that has addresses to local restaurants and even emergency information for travelers.