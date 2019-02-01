Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce leader to retire in June

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The leader of a North Iowa Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to retire.

After 7 years, Tim Coffey, the President and CEO of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, is stepping down on June 1st.

During his tenure, the Chamber has seen significant growth and accomplishments. Some of those include developing ways to communicate and highlight Chamber members, forming the Vision North Iowa Partnership, and the creation of a new Lake Leadership program, among others.

Brad Barber is the owner of the Clear Lake-based Cabin Coffee. He has a lot of respect for Coffey, and commends him on his can-do, positive attitude, as well as the entire Chamber team.

"They've been a blessing to us when we opened our new support center here in Clear Lake. And when we had our groundbreaking, Tim was one of the first ones here to grab a shovel and help ground break."

In addition, Barber says Coffey has helped shape the town and area for the future.

"Increase in tourism for sure. Every year, it builds and builds and builds. And the events that the chamber has created and participated in adds much significance to the value of the community."

A search committee has been established to find Coffey's successor.