Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce encouraging community support for schools as the new year approaches

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - No question about it, this school year is going to look different than its predecessors.

Each year, the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce hosts an Educators Appreciation event on the first day of school, complete with a breakfast for teachers to ring in the new year, as well as gift bags from local businesses. This year, it will function a bit different: half of the teachers and other staffers will be attending a morning breakfast session, the other half attending an afternoon lunch session, and gift bags will still be handed out.

Chamber President and CEO Stacy Doughan believes in supporting these educators.

"We just need to make sure that we do whatever we can to make sure our educators and the entire Clear Lake Community School staff because we don't get gifts for teachers, we give for bus drivers, custodians. Everyone's job is going to have a different look to their job this year."

In addition, the Chamber is also collecting donated supplies for students.

"The community's very generous. We have a back room essentially filled with school supplies that we get the joy of taking to the school for the kids who maybe don't have the funds to get them themselves."

Donations can be dropped off at the Chamber's offices on Main Avenue. Supply donation will run up until August 20th.