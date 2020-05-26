Clear Lake 4th of July cancellation could have big economic impact on local businesses

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Clear Lake's 4th of July celebration is a huge economic engine for the city. The Chamber of Commerce says it generates $10 million in local revenue.

"It's disappointing, we're all disappointed. It's such a huge part of who Clear Lake is, but there really was no other choice they could have made. I don't know how they could have justified having any part of the Fourth of July," said Kelli Mason, owner of Lake Lifestyle, a gift and clothing store in downtown Clear Lake. Mason understands the reasons why the celebration is being called off.

"It will be another hurdle this year but people's safety and people's health comes first and with the local support, we're so lucky so I have every intention of being here next year," she said.

Mason knows city leaders and the chamber had a hard decision to make, but she supports their efforts to keep everyone safe.

"They made a tough call. I know they spent a lot of time thinking about how to do something different and how to be creative, but I think ultimately they made the right call."

She's not too worried about her business though. Plenty of her local customers are bringing in their out-of-town friends to shop.

Josh Donovan from Kansas City is taking a break from pounding the pavement as a trucker and enjoying some time at the beach with this family.

The long haul trucker doesn't think Clear Lake should be snuffing out the fireworks.

"From everything I've learned and all the places I've been as a truck driver, I've been to every hard hit place in the whole country, I'm still fine months and months later," said Donovan.