Clear Lake, Osage, St. Ansgar, West Hancock, and Rockford qualify for football playoffs

Five teams from the area have the potential to make deep postseason runs.

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 2:42 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2019 2:46 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - The 2019 Iowa high school football season is in the books. Five teams from our North Iowa viewing area are headed to the playoffs. According to the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the brackets will be released on Oct. 26. In the meantime, state qualifiers are listed below.

** District champion

CLASS 4A
1 Valley, W.D.M. (9-0)
2 Cedar Falls (9-0)
3 Dowling Catholic** (8-1)
4 Ankeny Centennial (8-1)
5 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (8-1)
6 Southeast Polk (7-2)
7 Bettendorf (7-2)
8 Prairie, Cedar Rapids (6-3)
9 Ankeny (6-3)
10 Waukee (6-3)
11 Fort Dodge (6-3)
12 Urbandale** (6-3)
13 Linn-Mar (6-3)
14 Des Moines, Roosevelt (6-3)
15 Dubuque, Senior (5-4)
16 Indianola (6-3)
FINAL COMPLETE RPI

CLASS 3A
1 Solon (9-0)
2 Epworth, WD (9-0)
3 Lewis Central** (8-1)
4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)
5 Norwalk (8-1)
6 Xavier, Cedar Rapids (8-1)
7 Pella (7-2)
8 Harlan (7-2)
9 North Scott (8-1)
10 Dallas Center-Grimes (8-1)
11 Independence (9-0)
12 Glenwood (7-2)
13 Washington (7-2)
14 Carlisle (7-2)
15 Iowa City Liberty (7-2)
16 Oskaloosa (6-3)
FINAL COMPLETE RPI

CLASS 2A
1 Waukon (9-0)
2 Clear Lake (9-0)
3 Algona (9-0)
4 OABCIG (9-0)
5 Columbus Catholic, Waterloo (8-1)
6 Benton (8-1)
7 West Liberty (6-3)
8 Greene County (8-1)
9 Des Moines Christian** (8-1)
10 PCM (6-3)
11 Williamsburg (6-3)
12 West Marshall (6-3)
13 Tipton (6-3)
14 Monticello (6-3)
15 Spirit Lake (6-3)
20 CLGLR (5-4)
FINAL COMPLETE RPI

CLASS 1A
1 Van Meter (9-0)
2 West Branch (9-0)
3 West Sioux (8-1)
4 Dike-New Hartford (9-0)
5 West Lyon (8-1)
6 South Central Calhoun(9-0)
7 Western Christian (8-1)
8 Panorama (8-1)
9 Treynor** (9-0)
10 Underwood (8-1)
11 Regina, Iowa City (7-2)
12 Mount Ayr (7-2)
13 North Linn (7-2)
15 Mediapolis (8-1)
18 Osage (5-4)
20 Pella Christian (5-4)
FINAL COMPLETE RPI

CLASS A
1 West Hancock (9-0)
2 MFL MarMac (9-0)
3 Saint Ansgar (9-0)
4 North Tama (9-0)
5 Grundy Center (8-1)
6 Woodbury Central (8-1)
7 BGM, Brooklyn (8-1)
8 Earlham (8-1)
9 South O’Brien (8-1)
10 Belle Plaine (7-2)
11 South Winneshiek (7-2)
12 Westwood (7-2)
13 IKM-Manning (6-3)
14 Edgewood-Colesburg (7-2)
15 Tri-Center (6-3)
30 Central Decatur (5-4)
FINAL COMPLETE RPI

EIGHT-PLAYER
1 Audubon (9-1)
2 Turkey Valley (9-0)
3 Don Bosco (9-0)
4 St. Mary’s, Remsen (9-0)
5 Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1)
6 Easton Valley (8-1)
7 Fremont-Mills (6-1)
8 CAM, Anita (7-2)
9 East Mills (7-2)
10 Lamoni (8-1)
11 HLV, Victor (7-2)
12 Harris-Lake Park (8-1)
13 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2)
14 Midland, Wyoming (7-2)
15 New London (7-2)
16 Rockford (7-2)
FINAL COMPLETE RPI

