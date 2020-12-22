Cleanup to begin at site of Albert Lea warehouse fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Cleanup will soon begin at the site of a massive warehouse fire in Albert Lea.

The blaze on December 3 at 601 West Main Street caused an estimated $300,000 in damage and led to the evacuation of more than a dozen nearby home. The City of Albert Lea says it has now gotten a court order allowing cleanup at the abandoned Merrick Warehouse location.



The view from the Albert Lea Live Eye cam shows a massive fire Thursday, Dec.3. The view from the Albert Lea Live Eye cam shows a massive fire Thursday, Dec.3.

This is what's left from a warehouse fire that began Thursday night in Albert Lea. KIMT photo. This is what's left from a warehouse fire that began Thursday night in Albert Lea. KIMT photo.

The city has accepted the low bid and awarded the cleanup contract to Dulas Excavating. Testing for hazardous materials at the site is ongoing, equipment will be arriving, and work is expected to be completed in early January 2021.