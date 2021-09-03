Cleanup continues after last Friday's tornadoes

MARBLE ROCK, Iowa - It was a quiet Thursday in the countryside near Marble Rock, with a light wind and a hint of Fall in the air.

Last Friday, though, was a much different scene. Two tornadoes, rated EF0 and EF1 respectively by the National Weather Service, cut a path of destruction around the small town, leaving behind uprooted trees and damaged buildings. Nearly a week later, the clean-up efforts continue.

After being alerted of the destruction by a neighbor, Dennis Carney made the trek from his home in Colorado to the now vacant five-generation farmstead has family long called home just outside town.

"Myself, my three sisters, my father, his father, and his father."

To see the family's home and soul ravaged is beyond heartbreaking.

"You can't help but remember your parents and grandparents who put so much work into a farmstead as every farm family does, and it gets all wiped out at once."

The EF1 twister slammed into the farmstead, uprooting trees (with winds so powerful, a branch shot through the kitchen of the house), ripped metal from rooftops, crumbled a brick chimney, flattening corn, shattered glass, tossed grain bins into neighboring fields, and collapsing outbuildings. Built in 1894, the home had endured many a storm. This one, though, appears to be the final blow.

"I think the house is probably done. We kept it intact, but nobody's lived there now for 10 years."

About a mile away, Steve Brinkman was in his shop as the tornado roared overhead. He saw it coming, and took cover under a 5-wheel camper in the shop.

"It was raining, it was hailing so hard. And the wind...inside that shop, it's got a tin roof. You couldn't hear anything but that."

Outside, three grain bins were ripped from their foundations and flung into his cornfield. Debris was everywhere, including damaged augers, and his northern windbreak of trees was taken out. Fortunately, they're making progress on the cleanup.

"We got rid of some bins this morning that are on their way to the recycle place."

It's unclear what the damage estimate will be.

"My wife and I were trying to guess it last night. I was thinking 150, she was thinking $250,000, but who knows?"

No injuries were reported in last Friday's tornadoes.