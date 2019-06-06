Cleaning up trees after Tuesday's storms

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Clean up is underway in southwest Rochester after Tuesday night’s severe weather uprooted trees and snapped branches.

That means tree service workers spent the day up in the sky.

Jesse Astorino owns and operates Astorino’s Tree Service. He’s an artist with a chainsaw.

“You just can't go up and start cutting stuff because you'll probably get hurt or killed,” Astorino said.

That’s because this isn’t a typical day job.

“This is more of an art that takes time to do you just can't rush into it you have to plan it out, strategically know what you're doing, and then work your plan,” Astorino said.

Neighbors in the area are trying their best, but leaving the big jobs up to the pros.

“They have special equipment, stuff that me and you don't have in our garage,” Douglas Kruger, a neighbor in Bamberwood, said.

It’s so bad, the National Weather Service in La Crosse is sending people out to survey the damage on Thursday.

The costs can climb for homeowners, but in the end safety is priceless.

“Don't risk dying over something you could save a few dollars on,” Astorino said. “You know your life is way more important than a thousand dollars to take a tree down.”