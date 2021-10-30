“Laws are like sausages. It is best not to see them being made.” – Otto von Bismark.

The idea behind that quote is that good things, like noble legislation or tasty meat products, can often be the result of unpleasant if not outright repellent processes. Art (and entertainment) should probably be lumped into the same category. Whether it is the unsavory private lives of creators or the soulless maneuvering of corporations, it’s probably a good idea not to peek behind the curtain and you should just admire the wizard’s work. Most of the time.

“Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters” (2019) is a glorious exception to that rule. A documentary about one of the seminal films from one of the seminal decades of American pop culture, “Cleanin’ Up the Town” is an entertaining and fascinating look at the making of a Hollywood classic from the most fragmentary of ideas to the delightfully grittiest details. One of the challenges of getting older is remembering that people younger than you are actually younger than you. They don’t have the same life experiences…like watching “Ghostbusters” (1984). So before I go any further, if you haven’t seen the original, do so. Like, right now. Just stop reading this and go rent or stream or borrow someone’s DVD or video tape of “Ghostbusters.”

I’ll wait.

Pretty darn great, right? Well, the animated TV series is also worthwhile but you really don’t need to bother with the not very good 1989 sequel and stay the hell away from the genuinely awful-on-multiple-levels 2016 reboot. Trust me on that.

Anyway, “Cleanin’ Up the Town” is a wonderfully in-depth look back at how “Ghostbusters” was made with comments from the cast, producers, and crew on how an iconic motion picture took shape and how some of its most iconic images and scenes made it to the big screen. I think what I most enjoyed about it is how it didn’t prioritize any one part of “Ghostbusters” filmmaking over any other. Whether it’s how the script came together or how they got the studio to give the film a green light or how special effects or sets went from dream to reality or how the actors came together for some of the funniest scenes on the silver screen, this documentary is the best presentation I’ve ever seen of the organic collaboration that is movie magic.

We, the audience, know the names of actors and some directors and a few producers and even one or two writers but there are dozens and sometimes hundreds of people whose contributions to a movie are just as important. As brilliant as Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray and Harold Ramis were, “Cleanin’ Up the Town” demonstrates conclusively that “Ghostbusters” wouldn’t have been “Ghostbusters” without the efforts of people like Joe Medjuck, Richard Edlund, and Terri Hardin. And in doing so, it likely gives as good an explanation for why some movies work and others don’t as you’ll ever find. Making a motion picture involves a multitude of people making a multitude of decisions while dealing with limited time and resources and all of them are essentially guessing at what the right decision is. From concept art to early drafts of the screenplay to actors discussing what shaped their performances,

“Cleanin’ Up the Town” gives us glimpses of nearly endless alternate versions of “Ghostbusters” that probably wouldn’t have been nearly as good. It’s no wonder so many people in Hollywood go nuts. The fate of multi-million projects ultimately depend upon the often last-minute decisions of people like sound editors and 2nd assistant directors. You can have a marvelous script and an amazing cast working with a visionary director and if a handful of people along the way make a handful of poor choices, it can be the difference between a blockbuster and a bomb.

“Cleanin’ Up the Town” follows the format of mixing bits of the film with behind the scenes footage and talking head interviews but it’s rather visually inventive and stylish in its presentation. Even if you’ve watched a lot of movies like this, you’re not going to be bored. And even though it is longer than the film about which it was made, it is quickly paced and never gets lost in what it is trying to say. “Cleanin’ Up the Town” may not be as great a documentary as “Ghostbusters” was a comedy, but I can honestly say any fan of the latter should definitely watch the former.

“Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters” (2019)

Written by Anthony Bueno and Claire Bueno.

Directed by Anthony Bueno.

Starring Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, William Atherton, Ivan Reitman, David Margulies, Anthony Cecere, Ray Parker Jr., and Alice Drummond.